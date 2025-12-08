Obituary: Henry Roy "Cowboy" Czifro

Henry Roy “Cowboy” Czifro, aged 71, passed away on December 4, 2025. Born on September 30, 1954, Cowboy was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend whose presence brought laughter and light to everyone around him.

Cowboy worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad from 1979 to 2005, and for many years at The Amigo Lounge, and Hickory Swings Golf Course where he built countless friendships and memories.

He was the son of George Czifro and Mildred (Hovland) Czifro, and grew up alongside his siblings, George, Bill, Jack, Don, Pat, and Mary.

On August 23, 1980, Cowboy married the love of his life, Carrie (Childress) Czifro, and together they raised two sons, James Leo Czifro and Matthew Paul Czifro (wife, Stephanie Bulluss). Cowboy was immensely proud of his grandchildren, Zander, Brooklyn, and Isla, who brought him tremendous joy.

Cowboy attended Franklin Elementary, Paris Gibson Junior High, and Great Falls High School, later earning his GED. A true character in every sense, he was known for his quick wit, contagious laugh, and an unmatched ability to tease and joke with anyone fortunate enough to cross his path—family, friends, co-workers, neighbors, golf buddies, and pool companions alike.

If you were ever looking for Cowboy, you could often find him on the Hickory Swings Golf Course in Great Falls, MT, shooting pool, or enjoying one of his cherished Coffee Clubs—one with his golf friends and another with his old railroad friends. His presence was a constant source of camaraderie and joy.

Cowboy was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mildred; brothers, George, Bill, Jack; and his sister, Pat.

He is survived by his wife of 45 wonderful years, Carrie; sons, James and Matthew (Stephanie); grandchildren, Zander, Brooklyn, and Isla; sister, Mary; brother, Don; and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by the many family members, friends, and co-workers whose lives he touched. To know Cowboy was truly to love him.

Honoring his wishes, there will be no formal service. Instead, a Celebration of Life, filled with food, jokes, and laughter, will be held after the holidays. The date and time will be announced once arrangements are finalized.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward Cowboy’s memorial bench, to be placed at the Hickory Swings Golf Course—a place he loved and where his memory will continue to live on.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.