Obituary: Boyd Lee Wolverton

Boyd Lee Wolverton, aged 91, passed away on November 29, 2025, after a brief battle with cancer. Boyd was born in Conrad, Montana, on April 26, 1934, to Jean and Roy Wolverton. The family later settled in Great Falls, where Boyd grew up.

He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1953, and joined the U.S. Navy in 1954, serving during the Korean conflict. He continued his military service in the Naval Reserves until about 1986.

On October 20, 1956, Boyd married Betty Morris. Together they raised two sons, Doug and David.

Boyd often shared stories of the many odd jobs he held in his youth—stories that were always enjoyable to hear. After completing active duty, he worked for the State of Montana Highway Department. Following his retirement from the state, he and his brother, Keith opened Wolverton’s Fly Shop, where they offered fly-tying supplies, guided trips, and casting and tying classes. Saturday mornings at the shop became a gathering place filled with conversation, camaraderie, and coffee. Boyd cherished the mountains and the outdoors. Horses were a passion. He passed on these loves to his sons.

In his spare time, Boyd loved hunting, fishing, golfing, and bowling. He was active with Troop 5 of the Boy Scouts when Doug was young. He treasured time with friends, looked forward each year to Veterans Day gatherings, and met for monthly lunches with former classmates at the City Bar. His golfing and bowling continued until just a few months before his death.

Boyd was known for his friendliness, generosity, and unmistakable voice.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Wolverton; his son, Doug (Cathy) Wolverton; grandsons, Wyatt Wolverton, Jacob Thompson, and Benjamin Thompson; three nieces and nephews, Sue (Dan) Petersen, Tari (Chuck) Stroop, and Monte (Glenda) Wolverton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jean and Roy Wolverton; his brother, Keith; and his son, David.

Those who loved him will always hear his parting words: “See you tomorree.”

