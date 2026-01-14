Obituary: Arlene Bertha Voegele

Arlene went home to be with the Lord on January 10, 2026, at the age of 92. Arlene was born on Sept 5, 1933, in Vermillion, SD to Bert and Arlee VanderJagt. They moved to Fairfield, Mt when she was young. She was the oldest of 3 siblings.

Arlene married James Mickealson in 1950, they had 4 children, Nola (Daniel) Mickealson- Hug, Paul Mickealson (deceased), Neil Mickealson (deceased) and Ross (Denise) Mickealson. They lived in Great Falls and were married 16 years when her husband unexpectedly passed away. Years later, Arlene met Leland Voegele at her church, a widower with 3 young children, Rebecca (Steve) Atwater, Kenneth Voegele and Julie (Brad) Warneke. They were married 44 years when Leland passed away in 2014.

Together they had many wonderful, loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Each one was a joy.

Arlene was fortunate to stay in her new home until she passed away, with the help and loving care of her family and friends. She was always appreciative of the love and support she received from all her family members.

Arlene lived her life with a servant’s heart, gratitude and endurance. She pressed on, even during the most difficult days. She surrounded herself with the sweetest friendships. She was a humble lady, loyal and trustworthy. The last years of her life she slowed down and enjoyed embroidery. She made many dishtowels, too many to count, and gave them away to anyone who would want them. She enjoyed playing hymns on her piano and sometimes her friends would visit and sing along. She lived a wonderful life and was thankful for God’s love and blessings.

Though our hearts ache with her not with us, we know she is with the Lord. We honor her with thankful hearts and gratitude for the amazing woman she was.

It is Arlene’s wishes there will be no service.

