Obituary: Barbara "Sue" Gregori

Barbara “Sue” Gregori passed away on December 27, 2025, at the age of 76. She was born on December 18, 1949, in Inglewood, California, to Eleanor Thompson.

Sue was raised in California, where she met the love of her life, Jerry Gregori, in 1967, while he was stationed at Camp Pendleton. They married and went on to raise five children together, Michael, William (Bill), Angela, Charlotte, and Settimo (Sam). Life took them on many adventures that had them moving around a lot before finally settling on the Hi-Line in Montana.

Sue had a strong work ethic and a generous heart. She managed the 4B’s restaurant for many years in Great Falls and Havre before opening the Inn House Family Restaurant in Chinook, Montana in 2000. Cooking for and serving others was one of her greatest joys, and she loved gathering people around a table.

She also enjoyed playing card games, especially cribbage and rummy, and adored her many chihuahuas and her beloved Elvis Presley.

Sue was a loving, caring and beautiful woman who was admired by everyone who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Eleanor; son, Bill; grandson, William; granddaughter, Gracie; and her mother and father-in-law, Grace and Lando “Spook” Gregori.

Sue is survived by her brother, James Turner; husband, Jerry; children, Michael (Denise), Angela (Jacob), Charlotte, and Settimo (Sam); grandchildren, Nichole (Shawn), Anthony (Kelsey), Tia, Amanda, Kodie, Wiley, and Vladimir; and her many great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandson, Cade.

The family invites all who loved Sue to join them in celebrating her life on January 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the community building at the fairgrounds in Havre, Montana.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.