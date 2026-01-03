Obituary: Beatrice (Bea) Marie Boucher

Beatrice (Bea) Marie Boucher, aged 83, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, Bea passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 25, 2025, after a long battle with cancer.

Bea was born Beatrice Marie Voller on March 3, 1942, in North Dakota.

Bea moved to Great Falls, Montana with her parents and six siblings in June 1960.

Bea’s formal education was paused after the eighth grade when she was needed to help her parents on the farm. She would continue her education later in life ultimately earning a Nurse’s Aide Certificate.

Bea met Delano Caffyn in 1960, and they were married in 1962. They had four children together. Bea and Delano divorced in 1971. Bea then married David Boucher in 1974 and divorced in 1990.

Bea worked for Deaconess/Benefis Hospital for over twenty-four years in the kitchen. She then retired in 2004.

Bea’s favorite things in life were her family and Holter Lake. In her younger years, she enjoyed fishing and camping on the weekends, and later in life, she became a summertime fixture at her favorite place on earth, The Indian Trail Marina at Holter Lake, where she could be found at her trailer reading a book while enjoying the fresh air or having coffee with friends on the deck.

During the fall and winter months Bea was a jig saw puzzle enthusiast and an avid reader. She enjoyed sitting at her table and smoking cigarettes, having afternoon coffee, discussing the world’s problems with her children, grandchildren, friends, and anyone else that cared to join in. She was a good cook and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends.

Her greatest joys were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There was an extra sparkle in her eye whenever any of them were around.

She was a special light in the lives of everyone she touched and will be greatly missed.

Bea was preceded in death by her daughter; Michelle Caffyn and great-grandson; Everett Hazelton.

She survived by her remaining children; Mary (Victor) Phillips of Great Falls, Rose (Shawn) Woolsey of Great Falls, Reeves (Jeanine) Caffyn of Highwood. As well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Per Bea’s final wishes there will be no formal services. If anyone wishes, please donate to the McClean Animal Shelter in lieu of flowers.

