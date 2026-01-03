Obituary: Bertha Brod

Bertha Brod, age 101, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2025, in Inverness, Florida.

Maria Berta Hernandez was born on September 1, 1924, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to parents Maria Obregon and Inocencio Hernandez. She graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1943, where she participated in the Victory Corps and the Pan-American Club. Following graduation, Bertha worked in sales and later devoted her time to social work with Catholic Charities.

Her life changed when a friend set her up on a date with an airman from Montana. In 1953, she married SSgt. Philip Brod Jr., and together they raised three children. His job took them across the world, with the family living in Germany, Japan, Greece, and numerous states across the U.S.

As a military wife, Bertha managed the household with dedication, while generously giving her time to others. She volunteered with her children’s Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops and supported morale-building efforts on base. Eventually, the family settled in Great Falls, Montana. Bertha and Philip later divorced.

Bertha was a devout Christian who found great joy in attending church services and helping at church events. Her faith guided her lifelong commitment to service. She was active in the Right to Life movement, volunteered at the YWCA, and provided translation services for the Red Cross, among many other volunteer endeavors.

Her love of travel extended into her later years, with visits to Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Vietnam, Cuba, Costa Rica, the Bahamas, Mexico, and Hawaii. Remarkably, she even climbed Machu Picchu in Peru at 91 years old.

At age 98, she moved to Florida to live out her final years with her daughter, Marian.

Bertha is survived by her son, James Brod; daughters Marian Strickland (Snook) and Cynthia Baker; and her granddaughters Cassidy Hardcastle (Bill), Rachelle Baker (Jason Dittman), Ariel Baker, Toriah Amidon (Paul), Carly Gettel (Calvin), and Tierra Chapdelaine.

She also leaves behind four great-grandchildren: Octavia and Sage Amidon, Rowen Hardcastle, and Maria Gettel.

She was preceded in death by her parents and five siblings: Cruz, Felipe, Rosalia, Lorenzo, and Inocencio Jr.

Bertha spent her entire life helping others and serving her community. In her memory, the family asks that you honor her legacy by living as she did. Volunteer your time, extend grace to others, show compassion to the less fortunate, and always love your neighbor.