Obituary: Kathleen (Kay) Louise Allen

Kathleen (Kay) Louise Allen (1941–2026) passed away peacefully on February 18, 2026, at MT Gems Assisted Living in Great Falls, Montana.

She was born on February 3, 1941, to Max and Mary Ellen Mathews in Billings, Montana.

Kay attended Montana State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education. She was a school teacher until her retirement from Cascade Public School, Montana, on July 1,1995.

Kay was a woman of many passions including, knitting, sewing, the Montana State Bobcats and San Francisco 49ers.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Timothy Krkosa and Michael Krkosa (Patricia), as well as numerous other family members and friends.

A private family service will take place later this year.

