Obituary: Brian M. Elliott

Brian M. Elliott, owner of Faught’s Blackfeet Trading Post in Browning for over 60 years, has passed away after a short battle with Leukemia.

Brian was born and raised in Payette, Idaho. After graduating high school, he went to work for a department store and quickly became a manager. He was transferred to Billings where he met and married Annalee (Ann) Sheble of Valier.

Brian, who then became a traveling salesman for Wrangler Jeans was the sales rep for the original Faught’s (then owned by Dick Faught) in Browning. He and Ann moved to Browning and bought the Faughts’s store in 1963. They then bought the Blackfeet Trading Post from Nora Lukin in 1998. In 2000, a new store was built on the highway and Faught’s and the Blackfeet Trading Post became one.

Brian and Ann were active members of the Blackfeet Reservation and Browning was their home. He served on the Glacier Electric Board for over 20 years representing the Browning community. He also served on the Browning Chamber of Commerce and the Blackfeet National Bank Board for many years. They were also very active in the Methodist church in Browning and Great Falls.

Brian and Ann retired to Great Falls as Ann was diagnosed with Parkinsons. She passed away on February 15th, 2025.

The day to day operations of Faught’s Blackfeet Trading Post are now under their daughter and son-in-law, Jill (Elliott) & Dave Heil.

A Memorial Service for Brian will take place at a later date.

