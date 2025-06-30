Obituary: Susan Gale Estes

Susan Gail Estes was born in Great Falls at Malmstrom AFB to Robert and Patricia (Marantette) Larson. Sue lived, worked, and partied mostly in Sun Prairie, Montana, but because of her father’s service in the Navy she attended schools in Long Beach and Ridge Crest, California.

Sue served in the Air Force in the mid 70’s, she later worked many years “with her brother Bob” in Kennewick, Washington, but preferred to live in Montana.

Sue should be remembered for organizing celebrations, fundraisers, and parties with friends, families, pets, love, and laughter. She hated goodbyes but loved hello. She found joy in all things beautiful, flowers, rocks, mountains, people, and animals. She loved to fish and go on her side by side.

She spoke her mind and stood up for what she believed in. Even though she was small in size she was large in spirit. She was never one to give up despite obstacles. She struggled with reading and writing and still chose to be a secretary. She was a friend to many and didn’t judge people based on someone else’s opinions. She definitely had a mind of her own and could be a little bit stubborn.

Sue beat the cancer but not the treatment. A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

She leaves behind her husband, Craig Estes; daughter, Jennifer Woodall; grandchildren, Chase Woodall and Zakk Woodall; granddaughter in Heaven, Alex Hatley Flores; siblings, Bob Larson and Lynn Tefft both of Kennewick, WA and Richard Larson of San Francisco, CA; and many cousins and friends from Montana, Maine, Oregon, Ohio, and Texas.

