Obituary: Maeona Katherine (Diede) Lee

Maeona Katherine (Diede) Lee was born on April 16, 1951, to John and Corena Diede in Billings, Montana and passed away on June 26, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. surrounded by family members. She was 74 years old at the time of her death. She fought a long medical battle starting in 2016 with beating out odds left and right. She was known as one strong cookie.

Maeona attended just 3 schools during her lifetime, starting with Lockwood Schools for 1st-9th and then high school at Billings Senior High and graduating college at College of Great Falls. She had a degree in Sociology and a minor in Psychology.

Maeona married Robert C. Lee on May 29, 1971, at the United Methodist Church in Billings, Montana, and together they made their home in Great Falls, Montana after their marriage. Maeona and Bob had 2 boys, Brian Paul Lee born in 1976 and Aaron Jeffery Lee born in July 1980. They spent their married life in Great Falls, Montana but later moved to their cabin near the Missouri River. They owned a 2nd home in Fort Mojave, Arizona where they went as winter snowbirds. Hobbies were an array of things from gardening to fishing, from crafts to ATV riding, from chicken raising to sightseeing. Maeona would try and like most adventures. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with the grandchildren and being there for many of their sporting and school events.

Maeona started her career at the School for the Deaf and Blind in 1974. She organized many new activities while at MSDB some of which are still a part of the holiday activities at MSDB. She taught childcare courses as well as sign language classes. She taught sign language to many people outside of MSDB as well as parents, siblings, and friends. Maeona was an interpreter for the deaf outside of the MSDB sector as well. She was often called to interpret for MSDB meetings and graduations. She loved her career and worked until spring of 2016. She retired from MSDB after 43 years. She enjoyed working with the students and their parents. MSDB held a special loving handprint on her heart.

Maeona is survived by husband, Robert C. Lee; sons, Brian (Leona) Lee and Aaron (Sky) Lee; brothers, Miles (Marlene) Diede and Mick (Sandy) Diede; sister-in-law, Florence Diede; granddaughter, Jasmine (Levi) Brandner; great-granddaughter, Wrenlee Mae Brandner; grandsons, Maxx and Zeke Lee; bonus grandson, David Michell; and many nieces and nephews as well as friends.

A memorial service for Maeona will take place on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

