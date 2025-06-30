Obituary: John Peter Claassen

John Peter Wilhem Claassen was called home by loving angels on the morning of June 26, 2025, and was escorted to his eternal life in heaven. He was born to Howard and Marie Umland Claassen December 21, 1932, in Boyden, Iowa. They moved to Chokio, Minnesota, where he grew up on the family farm and attended school with his three sisters.

John met and married the love of his life, Shirley Mae Kruse, June 12, 1954. They started their life together farming in Morris, Minnesota. From this wonderful union came four children, Adaire, Steven, Rose and LaDonna.

John was drafted into the Navy in 1956, and he moved his small family to San Diego, California, to serve two years active duty as a boiler operator on the USS Gehrke. His military travels took him to Japan and Australia. He was honorably discharged in 1958. He was a very proud veteran, and served in many chairs at the Great Falls VFW post.

After John’s discharge the family returned to Morris and made an eventual move to Dent, Minnesota. He was always busy with farming and his dairy cows. During this same time, he also worked at the Dent Creamery driving a pickup-and-delivery truck on a rural route. He then ventured to become a meat cutter at the locker plant in Pelican Rapids for many years. John’s work ethic was always exceptional.

Together in 1965 John and Shirley made a huge life-changing decision to sell their farm, and to move to Great Falls, Montana, to seek employment with the Anaconda Smelter. He was hired immediately and worked there in various departments until its closure in 1980. He had worked part time learning the packing and moving trade, while at the smelter. So, it was only natural that he would transition to this work for several years. Eventually he was hired as a second engineer with the Great Falls School District. He worked his way up to first engineer at Roosevelt School for many years until his retirement in 1997.

John was always a very supportive Dad, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. His favorite job was spending time with family. Anything outdoors made him happiest. His love of camping, hunting and fishing with family was one of his great treasures. He and Shirley purchased a house in Stanford that became their cabin. This cabin was their base for many adventures. Dad always said that Mom always caught the most and biggest fish! John also had a talent for woodworking and could be found in his spare time creating something in his garage. He shared lots of his framing skills and curios cabinets with everyone.

John and Shirley celebrated 54 years of love and experiences together, before she passed in 2008.

John renewed a friendship from Roosevelt School with Betty Roe. She was a delight for him to be able to share meals together, attend family events and holidays and especially going to garage and estate sales. Sadly, Betty passed in 2024.

When John’s health needs became greater, he moved to Azalea Place in November 2023. We thank their kind and caring staff for the wonderful attention he received while living there. Art made his days more fun with their walks and coffee plus maple bars! Thank you also to Peace Hospice Great Falls for their assistance in his final days.

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley; son, Steven; grandson, John Richard; sisters, Darlene Kolling and Lavonne Jones; and his special friend Betty Roe.

He is survived by his daughters Adaire Loberg (Randy), Polson; Rose Wilson (Tim), Choteau; LaDonna Darby (Lance), Great Falls; seven grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren; sister, Anna Fleischfresser, Blaine, Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.

