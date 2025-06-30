Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Obituary: William "Bill" Henry Schoenen

William "Bill" Henry Schoenen Jr., 88, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2025.

He was a loving husband to Clara Schoenen who passed away in 2000.

Loving father of 4 children, James Schoenen, Peter Schoenen, Sandra Schoenen, and Billie Daniels; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sisters, Wilma Hardeburgh and Dianne Altenburg; and brother, Ted Schoenen.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

