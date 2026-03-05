Obituary: Charmayne Bernadine Bell

Charmayne Bell passed away surrounded by the love of her family, leaving behind a life defined by devotion, adventure, and deep connection to those around her. She was born on August 8, 1940, in Hebron, North Dakota, to Ester and Henry Glass, and grew up on a farm in a one-room farmhouse. From an early age, she worked hard alongside her brothers, doing the same farm work they did and developing the strength, independence, and determination that would define her throughout her life.

After attending Jamestown College in North Dakota, Charmayne accepted a teaching opportunity that brought her to Great Falls, Montana, in 1961 — a move that became her lifelong home. It was there that she soon met her future husband, Michael “Mike” Bell. They married in 1963 and built a strong and loving family together until his passing in 1996. Charmayne taught physical education for 18 years before spending 20 years as a high school counselor at Great Falls High School, guiding generations of students with encouragement, honesty, and care. She remained deeply connected to her former students throughout her life, attending many class reunions and often being recognized around town by those who remembered her influence and kindness from their school days.

An outstanding athlete and lifelong lover of the outdoors, Charmayne played on a state championship softball team, became a club golf champion, and enjoyed skiing, hiking, dancing, and spending time in nature. She coached junior high basketball and track as well as high school golf, sharing her enthusiasm and competitive spirit with countless young athletes. She was an avid traveler who explored many countries and all but three U.S. states, and she enjoyed many adventures and travels with her longtime partner of 26 years, Anton “Tony” Giger.

Charmayne built a rich and active life in Great Falls. She treasured her many friendships through her coffee group, bridge group, and the Great Falls Ski Club, as well as her involvement with the Elks and Eagles organizations. She volunteered at the hospital and was active in the Montana Wilderness Association, participating in many hikes and embracing the outdoors she loved so much.

Above all else, Charmayne was deeply devoted to her family and friends. She never missed her children’s or grandchildren’s events and was always there — steady, supportive, and proud. She hosted family holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving, welcoming everyone together even as recently as Christmas 2025. Her family knew they could always count on her encouragement; when times were hard, she would simply say, “Chin up,” a small phrase that carried the strength and optimism she lived by. Being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother was the center of her life, and the love she gave so freely will remain a lasting foundation for her family.

Charmayne was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Bell; her brothers Duane, Vernon, and Gary; and her parents, Ester and Henry Glass.

She is lovingly remembered by her partner of many years, Anton “Tony” Giger; her two children, Steven and David Bell; her six grandchildren; and a first great-grandchild expected in August. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, former students, and all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Her life was one of strength, kindness, and unwavering love — and that love will continue on in all who carry her memory forward.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday the 14th at First Presbyterian Church, 1315 Central Avenue, Great Falls, Montana. All who knew and loved Charmayne are welcome to attend.

