Obituary: Conrad James Rowe

Conrad James Rowe of Kalispell, MT, passed peacefully on March 21st, 2025. Born July 19, 1947, in Great Falls, MT, to Clarence and Jean (Conrad) Rowe, Conrad grew up on a cattle ranch outside Cascade, MT. He graduated from Cascade High School in 1966, where he was a three-sport athlete and member of the FFA club.

After graduation, Conrad attended classes at Montana State University–Northern and Montana State University—Bozeman before enlisting in the Air National Guard in 1969 and the Navy National Guard in 1973. He was honorably discharged in 1977 and met the love of his life, Sharon (Grimmer), that same year. They were married at Big Sky Resort in 1982.

Growing up in Montana, Conrad had a lifelong love of the outdoors. Exploring wildlife in Montana, Alaska, and British Columbia, Conrad discovered his true passion, wildlife photography. For 30 years, Conrad spent the spring and fall seasons photographing wildlife, guiding fly-fishing trips down the Smith River, and sharing his work at art shows around Montana. Highlights included a two-week flyfishing trip to New Zealand, skiing in Aspen, and surviving a charging grizzly bear while photographing elk in Jasper, Alberta.

In 1987, Conrad became a father to his only son, Cody, and in 1992, the family moved to Seeley Lake, Montana. Conrad enjoyed spending his summers golfing, river rafting, and camping with his family in Glacier National Park. During the winter seasons, he loved watching the Green Bay Packers and snowmobiling with the local “Driftriders” snowmobile club. Conrad was also a lifelong supporter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

2006 brought about significant changes, as Conrad and Sharon moved to the Flathead Valley and Conrad embarked on a new, 20-year career in real estate photography. In recent years, he spent time reconnecting with old friends and visiting his son and granddaughter in Moscow, ID.

While visiting friends in Great Falls, MT, Conrad passed away on a trip with his wife to see the Western Heritage Art Show after dining at their favorite family restaurant, Borrie’s Supperclub. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Conrad is survived by his wife, Sharon of Kalispell, Montana, son and daughter-in-law, Cody and Kelsi Rowe, and granddaughter, Taylor, of Moscow, Idaho. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence (Chris) and Jean Rowe.

A celebration of life will be hosted on May 24th for family and friends.