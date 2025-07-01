Obituary: Alfred Harold Lee

Alfred “Al” H. Lee passed away in Great Falls, MT on June 18th, 2025, at the age of 87 years old. Al was born on October 24th, 1937, in Great Falls, MT to parents Edward Lee and Alice Louise Corbett. Together the family moved to Post Falls, ID where he graduated high school.

He met his loving wife Jean in Butte, MT and later married on February 24th, 1962, they spent the next 63 years building a beautiful life and many memories together. They had one son, David Lee.

Al was in the Navy for 4 years, He went to boat building school in Maine, a wonderful carpenter and cabinet builder. He owned Alfie’s Custom Cabinets in Post Falls, Id and Big Horn Tent and Tarp in Fairfield, MT over the years.

Al loved woodworking and building things while he tinkered in his workshop. He also loved gardening and selling honey and jams at the farmers market.

He is survived by his wife; Jean Lee of Great Falls, his son; David (Sandra) Lee, grandson; Christopher Lee, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Edward Lee and Alice Louise Corbett, his brother; Ted Lee, his sisters; Louise, Patricia, Connie, Leone, and Kathryn.

