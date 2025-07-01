Obituary: John Scott Johns

John Scott Johns of Great Falls passed away on June 25, 2025, at the age of 50. He was born in Portland, Oregon on April 8, 1975, to Sherrie Christopherson and John Johns.

John dedicated 20 years to helping individuals overcome addiction. He touched countless people and empowered many to reclaim their lives through compassion, guidance, and support.

He loved collecting things, especially comic books, trading cards, and Funko Pop Toys.

John is survived by his parents; wife, Jennifer Johns of Great Falls; daughters, Alexis Johns of Portland, OR and Ciara Powers of Eugene, OR; sons, John Johns, Jr. of Great Falls and Emmett Johns of Portland, OR; sister, Sarah Fitzsimmons of Portland, OR; brothers, Jason Johns and Jesse Johns both of Portland, OR and Frankie Eakin of Midwest City, OK; and grandchildren Alex Roberts of Portland, OR and Scottie Schneider of Eugene, OR.

He was preceded in death by his grandma, Marsha Johns; grandpa, Buddy Johns; and brother, Robert Johns.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Church in Great Falls.

