Obituary: Darlene Ouellett Peterson

Our mom gained her angel wings on February 21, 2026.

Mom was born on August 13, 1941. She was born to Edna (Warner) Ouellett and Ernest Ouellett. She went to Lady of Lourdes through the 8th grade. She started at Central and later got her GED.

She met the love of her life in 1956, and they were married on April 1, 1957. To this union they had six children, Joe, Wanda, Brenda, Cristy, Keith, and Kevin. Our mom and dad lived in Riverview and later moved to Vaughn in 1964.

Mom volunteered at Bill Holt Library for several years. When her children were in school, she got a job making drapes for Great Falls Drapes. Later her and her daughter, Wanda, made drapes in the shop at home. She worked at the Vaughn Post Office part-time. She worked at the County Hospital in Great Falls.

She and Dad spent many winters in Yuma, Arizona, where they had many adventures. After our dad passed, she moved to Yuma to be closer to her daughter, Cristy.

She moved to the Eagles Manor the last four years of her life. Mom had bile duct cancer and fought it to the very end. She moved in with her daughter, Wanda the last six months of her life. I know she would like to thank all nurses at Sletten Cancer Institute, especially Suzanne.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifford; her son, Keith; daughter, Brenda; son-in-law, Bruce; and brothers, Eugene and Calvin.

She is survived by her siblings, Val (Gary) Sjogren and Jerry (Rayleen) Ouellett; four children, Joe Peterson, Wanda (Craig) Askeland, and Cristy (Bill) Carlson; sixteen grandchildren, Karena (Derek) Askeland, Celena (Dave) Wolfe, Kristian Peterson, Jonathan (Jade) Askeland, Zachary (Melissa) Anderson, Jared (Ganetta) Askeland, Caleb Peterson, Lacey (Kyle) Erikson, Katie (Chris) Walker, Mathew Anderson, Jeseigh (Chad) Peterson, Kendall Carlson, Ryan (Nancy) Anderson, Josh (Kirstie) Peterson, Darraya Peterson, and Dayton Peterson; 29 great-grandchildren, Trey, Brady, Allysa, Kyle, Malikai, Kai, Kooper, Kellan, Lainee, Porter, Vivian, Austin, Aubry, Josie, Jaylen, Jaxon, Riley, Izabelle, Parker, Brooklyn, Jayden, Mason, Nash, Madison, Brody, Parker, Brooklyn, Jayden, Mason, Brooks, Brody, Loewen, and Leonie; two great-great-grandchildren, Birdy and Ruby; her good friend, Earl Owen; and many nieces and nephews.

She was the best mom and grandma ever!

By: Darlene Peterson



April is the month we were married.

We didn’t wait for the month of May.

And to prove we were not superstitious,

April Fools was our special day.

We’ve been married now for some forty some odd years.

Which seems like a very long time.

Yet, the years go by much to fast.

Bringing back seasons of time long past.

My advice for a happy marriage,

Is learn to share and be giving.

For if you cannot share your life,

Then are you truly living?

Together we have six wonderful children.

Now who could ask for more?

They filled our home with memories,

Then gave us grandchildren of which we adore.

Troubles came and troubles went,

But that is what makes families real,

Our health is all that I ask.

For me that is an extraordinary gain.

Linking us through how we feel.

We never had fancy clothes or jewels.

Why would one complain?

Our health is all that I ask,

For me that is an extraordinary gain.

I have never before put into words,

What our family means to me.

But that family love is alive and well.

And continues for all to see.

It does no good to worry,

About what we cannot control,

The wrinkles, gray hair, aches, and pains.

Are just reminders of our growing old.

When it is time, the Lord will be there,

And he will continue to oversee,

The family that I have cared for,

And who mean so much to me.

Even if my time should end today,

Very content I would be,

For I have shared my life with those I love,

And in turn they show their faith in me.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.