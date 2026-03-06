Obituary: Robert "Bob" Anthony Kudrna

Robert Anthony Kudrna, aged 96, passed away on February 28, 2026, just 22 days short of his 97th birthday, in Great Falls, Montana.

Bob Kudrna was born on March 22, 1929, on his family farm near New Hradec, North Dakota. He was the fourth child of Anton and Justina Kudrna. Another child was born after him. His siblings were Albert (Norma), Edith (Wayne), Clara (Joe), Lillian (Bob) who all preceded him in death.

He attended school in North Dakota until he left for college in Olympia, WA where he obtained a BA degree from St. Martin's College. Bob's first job was for JC Penney's in Dickinson, North Dakota. In 1951, he went into the Army and earned the rank of Sergeant. Upon his discharge from the Army, he began as an agent with his father, for North Dakota Farmers Union Insurance. That was the beginning with the company. He worked in North Dakota and South Dakota before his move to Great Falls, MT. There he served as manager and retired as CEO after 46 years of service. It was noted upon his retirement on December 31, 1997, that his years of employment with Farmers Union Mutual Insurance was a company record.

Bob and his father were instrumental in the building of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dickinson, North Dakota. Bob also was the first lay person to serve as chairman of the board of the University of Great Falls. He was a director of First Bank and First Bank West in Great Falls. Bob had a long history of leadership roles in both national and state insurance companies. When Bob presented to meetings or gave speeches, his words were always meant to be uplifting. He often passed out the lyrics to the song "Happy Days Are Here Again," and he would lead them in song.

When Bob was in the Army, he came home on leave to Dickinson, North Dakota. While on leave, he met Ann Slezak, who was attending Dickinson State Teachers College. When he returned to the service, they exchanged letters. Upon his discharge and Ann finishing her teaching commitment in Oaks, North Dakota, they married on May 28, 1953.

The following years were busy ones filled with the births of their children. Chris was the first born followed by Tony, Aimee, Julie, Laura, Jon, and Jason. All the children were born in North Dakota, except Jason who was born in Montana. Bob worked hard to support his family in all their needs and in all the many varied interests they had. He always made the time for many family things and vacations. Bob loved camping with the family. The station wagon and camper were often loaded with all the children and wife, children's friends and the family dog. Upon arrival at the campgrounds, Bob's first words, after choice words said while parking, were always, "Boys, we have to get firewood!"

Bob and Ann were together in marriage for 73 years. Bob is survived by his wife, Ann and children, Chris (Joanne), Tony (Terry), Aimee (Jim). Julie, Laura (Randy) Jon (Stephanie), and Jason (Nick). They also have 10 grandchildren, Laura, Karen, Vincent, Vero, Amanda, Adrianna, Nicki, Teddy, Beth Ann, Carr and one great-grandchild, James.

Thank you for being an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Life well lived.

