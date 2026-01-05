Obituary: David James Hanson Jr.

David James Hanson Jr., aged 31, tragically lost his battle on December 14, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. A beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, Dave leaves behind an immeasurable void in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Born on June 25, 1994, in Hornell, New York, Dave was surrounded throughout his life by family and friends who cherished him deeply. He was known for his kindness, his big heart, and his creativity. At the age of seven, Dave discovered his passion for music and guitars, a love that remained close to his heart.

Dave is survived by his son, David James Hanson III; his parents, Lisa (John) Stokes and David (Tracey) Hanson; brothers, Brandon (Becca) Hanson, Nicholas Stokes, and Justin McPherson; sister, Teagan Hanson; nephew, Owen Hanson; and grandparents, Faith Hurd, Jim and Barb Fanton, Sharon Wardner.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Hanson; uncle, Donald Hanson Jr; grandparents, Dale and Gloria Stokes; and his beloved dog, Sahara.

Dave’s memory will live on through the love he gave and the lives he touched, forever held in the hearts of those who shared their lives with him.

Rest Easy Dave, Getcha Pull!

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to those closest to you or call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

