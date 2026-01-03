Obituary: Dennis Warren Haynes

Dennis Warren Haynes, aged 73, passed away on December 18, 2025. He was born on May 21, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana to Barbara Ruegg and George Haynes.

He attended schools in Great Falls and then joined the United States Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam in the United States Marine Corps Reconnaissance Division.

Dennis worked in construction and was also a pipe layer for the City of Great Falls Water Department. He was a representative for the Laborers Union. He taught dynamite classes for the Laborers Union. When the highway through Wolf Creek Canyon was built, he scaled all those cliffs.

Dennis was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed doing it with his family and friends. In his early years camping and fishing with his family, his dad’s fishing hole became Dennis’s swimming pool. He was a great swimmer.

Dennis grew up playing hockey and went on to play with the Silver Foxes until he was 40. He also owned racehorses and spent a lot of time at the track. He loved the horse races. Dennis had a great gift of gab and could strike up a conversation with anyone around him.

Dennis is survived by his soul mate, Kathy Swensgard; stepsons, Bill and Eric Swensgard; sister, Debi (Jerry) Dunst; brother, Leo (Tamara) Haynes; four nephews, Vito, Josh, Trevor, Justin; niece, Samantha; and several great-nephews and nieces.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, George and Barbara; sister, Stacey E. Rowe; and sister-in-law, “Terry” (Heard) Haynes.

A celebration of life will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls, Montana on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. with a luncheon to follow.

