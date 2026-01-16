Obituary: Douglas Lee Moody

Douglas Moody passed away on January 10, 2026, at his home in Great Falls, Montana.

Douglas was born on April 16, 1967, at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, in Tucson, Arizona. He was the son of Maxine Fuller and Paul T. Moody Jr.

He attended high school at Buena High in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He graduated in 1986.

Entering the Air Force on June 2, 1988. Doug served 20 years and 8 months. He received many awards and medals during his 20 years of service.

His hobbies were The Denver Broncos, camping, and fishing.

He will be missed by his surviving children, Justin Moody and Cicillia Moody; his father, Paul Moody; sister, Kathy McCulloch; brothers, Michael Fuller and Thomas Fuller Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Doug was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Maxine Fuller.

Services will be held on Monday, January 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel (1410 13th Street South, Great Falls, MT 59405).

