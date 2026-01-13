Obituary: Eileen (Olsen) Hamilton

Eileen Phyllis (Olsen) Hamilton, aged 81, passed away in Great Falls, Montana on January 6, 2026. She was born in Dundee, Scotland on August 19, 1944, to parents Leif and Helen Olsen.

She was a proud small business owner, and she also enjoyed volunteering for Special Olympics here in Great Falls, Montana.

Eileen is survived by her spouse, Daniel Hamilton of Great Falls, Montana; daughters, Laurie (Dave) Carter of Matamoras, Pennsylvania and Pamela (Edward) Mackiel of Great Falls, Montana; sons, James (Adria) Leonardo of Ferndale, Washington, Daniel Hamilton of Choteau, Montana, and JP Hamilton of Choteau, Montana; sisters, Pamela Coen of Marlborough, Massachusetts, Hazel (Gary) Moxim of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Karen (Herman) Wilson of South Fallsburg, New York; as well as five grandchildren, Nicole, Christopher, Edward, Alex, and Michael.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leif and Helen Olsen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Olympics of Montana.

