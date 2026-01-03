Obituary: Francine Mae Anderson

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Francine Mae Anderson, a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, who departed this life on December 26, 2025, at the age of 80. Born on January 22, 1945, in Helena, Montana, Francine was a beacon of love and kindness, impacting all who knew her throughout her remarkable life.

Francine was the daughter of Jack and Betty Burch. She grew up in Deer Lodge, where she attended Powell County High School, nurturing her passion for education and community service. On October 27, 1962, she married the love of her life, Donald Anderson, beginning a journey filled with love, laughter, and family. A devoted stay-at-home mom until 1976, Francine’s heart was always with her four children: Scott (Cheri) Anderson of Billings, Monty (Kari) Anderson of Daytona Beach, Karen (Darin) Kinsella of Havre, and Robby (Melissa) Anderson of Havre. Their upbringing was enriched by her endless love and support, as well as her caring and organized nature, which she instilled in them. As a grandmother, she adored her six grandchildren—Derek Anderson (Alyssa Hodenfield) of Denver, Austin (Brynlee) Anderson of Billings, Dawson Kinsella of Havre, Hannah Kinsella of Bozeman, Addison Anderson of Havre, and Ayden Anderson of Havre—and her great-grandson, Miles Anderson of Billings. Francine took immense joy in spoiling her grandchildren and spending quality time with them, creating beautiful memories that will be cherished forever.

Francine’s career in education began in earnest at the Geraldine Public School, where she worked as a Title I Aide until the program was cut in 1986. She continued to share her love for learning as a substitute teacher until 2010, positively influencing the lives of countless students. In 1999, Francine took on the role of substitute librarian at the Geraldine Branch Library, where she cherished her time working alongside Head Librarian Bernadine Fairbanks. She also served as the Secretary for the Geraldine Senior Center, dedicating her time and effort to enhance the lives of others in her community.

A lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 102 in Geraldine, Francine was known for her caring and loving personality. She had a passion for the outdoors, enjoying camping and snowmobiling with Family and Friends. Crafting and sewing were also among her many talents, showcasing her creativity and meticulous nature. She found immense joy in volunteering and was often seen leading drill teams and participating in various community events.

Francine is survived by her four children and their spouses, siblings David Burch and Jackie Dodge of Helena, her six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, beloved nieces, nephews, and her eleven grand puppies, all of whom will miss her terribly. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald, her granddaughter Neelie Sue Kinsella, her sister Betty Boggs, sister-in-law Julie Burch, and her second husband Robert Spevacek, as well as her mother-in-law Geraldine Anderson and father-in-law Roscoe Anderson.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to Dr. Kaae and her staff at Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center, the caring doctors and staff at Benefis Health System, Angelica Johnson and staff at Benefis Missouri River Medical Center, the Geraldine Community Ambulance, and the many family members and friends who supported Francine throughout her life. A graveside service will be held in her honor on January 3, 2026, at 11 AM at the Geraldine Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the Geraldine Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Geraldine Community Ambulance, a cause Francine cared deeply about. As we celebrate Francine Mae Anderson’s life, we remember her as a loving, organized, and caring individual who dedicated herself to her family and community. Though she has left this world, her legacy of love, kindness, and dedication will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

