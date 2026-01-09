Obituary: Fredrick Hal Camphouse

Fredrick Hal Camphouse passed away at the age of 68 years old, peacefully surrounded by family in Great Falls, MT on December 20, 2025.

Fredrick Hal Camphouse was born in Idaho on July 20, 1957, to Parents Hal and Alice Camphouse.

He grew up hard-working and humble in a family full of love. He served in the Army and dedicated 18 years of his life serving our country with courage and honor while raising a family.

After which he moved back to his hometown where so many roots had been planted. He continued to serve the people around him and often times without wanting anything in return. He was always handy when something needed fixing and would always help when needed.

Fredrick is survived by his children, Jennifer, Jessica, Jeremiah, and Jacqueline; his beloved grandchildren; and great-grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held later on this year on June 20, 2026, with time and location to be determined.

