Obituary: Gary Gerald Wyman

Gary Gerald Wyman, aged 89, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at Eastview under hospice care. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational United Church of Christ on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

Gary was born on February 26, 1936, in Oneida, Illinois.

Gary met his beloved wife, Shirlee, on a blind date in Boulder, Colorado and were married on June 14, 1957. They were together for 57 years before her passing in 2014.

Gary was a military man, stationed in Okinawa, Japan, and all over the United States of America, retiring after 22 years at the rank of Master Sergeant.

Receiving his Bachelor’s in biology, Gary then worked at EOS Wastewater Treatment Plant for many years.

Gary had a passion for hunting, snowmobiling, and enjoying the outdoors in the wild of Montana.

Being an ornery man, as many of his friends and family would absolutely attest to, he had an extraordinary heart. Gary would give as often as he could, helping at his church, being there for his friends and family and donating to the local food banks with his wife.

Gary was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirlee and daughter, Laurie.

He is survived by his son, Richard (Mary) Wyman of Wisconsin; daughter, Sarah Wyman of Great Falls; grandchildren, Jessup and Molly Wyman; special friend, Karey Stark; and a very special family friend of many decades, the Brumbaugh’s, Daryl; his daughter, Barbie (Gary's beloved niece), and Barbie's children, Samantha (Brandon), Teylynn, and grandchild, Silas.

