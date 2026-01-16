Obituary: George Yoshiro Banks

George Yoshiro Banks, aged 72, passed away on January 11, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana from complications related to Cancer.

Born on September 21, 1953, in Okinawa, Japan, to Herb and Suzui Banks.

George graduated from Great Falls High School, where he excelled in athletic sports such as football and track and field. He also played the trombone in the school brass band.

After graduation, Georged formed a musical band called Misty Flyer, which traveled across Montana making his band well known. He enjoyed playing pool with his best friends and with those who joined along.

He worked as a mechanic at Bison Ford and also worked for Falls Cleaners for 40 years. Known for his kindness and humorous spirit, George brought joy and laughter to those around him.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Suzui; father, Herb; and brother, Shigeo.

George is survived by his brothers, William and Michael; and sister, Janet.

