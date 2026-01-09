Obituary: Gregory "Greg" Howard Warner

Gregory Howard Warner passed away peacefully at his home on December 11, 2025. Greg was born on October 3, 1941, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Robert and Billie Louise Warner. He later moved with his family to Great Falls, Montana, where he grew up alongside six siblings and graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School in 1959.

After high school, Greg earned a degree in English from the University of Montana and served an enlistment with the Montana Air National Guard. He went on to earn his law degree from Gonzaga University School of Law in 1968. Before beginning his professional career, Greg chose to take a journey around the world, traveling to Australia, Nepal, Tibet, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and various European countries. These travels left a deep and lasting impression on him and influenced his worldview throughout his life.

He returned to Montana and established his legal career in Great Falls, where he practiced law for more than 50 years. He excelled at his profession, practicing as a partner at Graybill, Ostrem, Warner & Crotty and later as a solo practitioner for the latter half of his career.

In the 1970s, Greg moved to the Sun River valley outside of Great Falls, where he became an active and devoted member of St. Ann’s Parish in Fort Shaw. Life in the valley allowed him to pursue two of his great passions—horses and team roping—which brought him immense joy.

He then met and eventually married his true love, Diane (Lawrence) Warner, in 1985, and were soon blessed with four children in addition to Diane's three children from a previous marriage. Greg was a deeply loving and devoted father whose steady presence and guidance shaped the lives of his children. He raised them with strong influences from his passions for art, music, literature, the law, horses, and faith—values and passions that continue to live on through them. Later in life, Greg was blessed with three grandchildren, whom he absolutely adored. He thoroughly enjoyed visiting with them and attending their activities and events. His steady, kind, and loving presence will be forever missed.

Greg is survived by his children, Brandon Warner, Ryan Warner, Shayna Warner, and Amy Warner; stepchildren, Jennifer Nordrum and Douglas Sutich; three grandchildren; and siblings, John Warner, Steve Warner, Jean Higgins, Chris Warner, and Mary Warner; along with the many nieces and nephews he loved as well.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Billie Louise Warner; brother, Bob Warner; wife, Diane (Lawrence) Warner; and stepson, JR Sutich.

Funeral services will be held at St. Ann’s Parish in Fort Shaw, Montana, on Saturday, January 17th at 11:00 a.m.

