Obituary: Jack Francis Bowen

Jack F. Bowen passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his brother and sister. He was born on September 14, 1943, to George and Margaret Bowen, and was raised in Great Falls, Montana.

Jack graduated from Great Falls High School in 1962 and, aside from a brief period of service in the United States Navy, spent his entire life in Great Falls alongside his twin brother.

For more than 30 years, Jack worked at Novco in the warehouse, selling auto parts throughout the state. His travels allowed him to build many lifelong friendships. Known for his quiet wit, Jack had a gift for giving friends memorable nicknames that often stuck.

Jack was highly skilled in woodworking and, together with his brother, helped build their home in Great Falls as well as a cherished log cabin in the mountains. With a fondness for old things and traditional craftsmanship, he restored numerous horse-drawn wagons, including a sheep wagon and a doctor’s buggy.

During the winter months, Jack stayed busy with taxidermy projects and his model train hobby. On weekends, he and his brother spent countless hours hiking, hunting, and fishing at their cabin west of Augusta. As the years went by (and with the help of friends) the boys enjoyed riding horses along the trails.

Jack will be deeply missed by many, especially the “old cronies” coffee group at McDonald’s.

He is survived by his brother, Jerry; his sister, Jane; a niece and nephew; and several cousins near and far.

No services are planned at this time.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.