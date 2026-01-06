Obituary: John Everette Hurt-Lewis

John Hurt-Lewis, 51, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on January 1, 2026. A Memorial Service will be held in his honor on Saturday, January 17th at 10 o’clock in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. John’s favorite color was black, and his favorite sports were pool, disc golf, and football, so the family asks that you please dress with that in mind.

John was born in Portland, Oregon on January 30, 1974, to Edwin Hurt and Jeanne Lewis. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1992. John spent the first 46 years of his life in Oregon. He met his wife, Karole Smith, in Salem in 2013 and the two were married on September 13, 2022.

At age 15 John became a skilled tradesman, excelling in roofing, remodeling and all types of construction. He was self-employed for many years, running his own successful business, Lewis Renovations. He also worked for Rainbow Restoration as an Operations Manager, and other firms over the years.

Outside of work, John developed a love for sports. His favorites were pool, disc golf, and football. He played in local leagues and regional tournaments and was known as a talented athlete, with countless awards and trophies to prove it.

Believing sports to be an important outlet for all communities, John was passionate about making sports accessible to everyone. He was regularly volunteering his time, skills, knowledge, and money toward this end. As a dedicated member of the Electric City Disc Golf Club, John not only volunteered his time on many course installation and upkeep projects, but even brought his construction crew from work, donating their time and skill on behalf of his company. He led the concrete crew on installing the disc golf courses’ numerous t-pads, teaching many of the club members how to level, float and finish concrete, a skill they will utilize and pass on for years to come.

John’s love of community reached well past organized sports. One of his biggest current focuses was helping to get new playground equipment installed at his daughter’s school. He was an active member of the Masons and the Elks and would jump in to help wherever he saw a need. You could count on him to donate toward anything based in children’s needs.

John is survived by his wife, Karole Lewis; son, Vincent Lewis; daughters, Daryan McCoy (Will), Kayla Hansard (Jordan), and Ella Lewis, all of Great Falls, Montana; sisters, Alicia Simmons (Matt) of Troutdale, OR, Sharrah Dody of Troutdale, OR, Bobbye Joann Mackie of Lincoln City, OR, Myrna Fogg (CJ Fogg) of Vancouver, WA; brothers, Paul Lewis (Dani) of Ralston, NE, Garron Bateman of Dexter, OR, David Bateman-Lewis of Portland, OR; as well as granddaughters, Hartlee, Kinsley, and Presley; and several nieces and nephews.

