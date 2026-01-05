Obituary: John Michael Harrington

John Michael Harrington was born to Hazel Gundlach and Lawrence Harrington in Spring Green, Wisconsin. One of thirteen siblings, John grew up on a dairy farm where he learned to work hard, be outside whenever you can, and that squirrels are the best small game animals for eating. He reminded his family of this fact every Christmas Eve. John graduated from school in 1961 before moving to Montana.

In 1962, John met the love of his life, Vivian Schichuetti. They married and had one son, Richard. For the next twenty years, John served in the United States Air Force as an Inventory Management Supervisor as well as service in Vietnam. John’s service took their small family all over the country, including time in Nebraska and Alaska. John loved the outdoors and found opportunities for hunting and fishing everywhere he went. Still, his heart was in Montana. After retiring as Master Sergeant in 1982, John and Vivian settled down in Great Falls permanently.

During the next half of his career, John worked as a General Manager at National General. He retired in 2007 and spent his free time doing what he loved most, spending time on his boat, smoking fish in his basement, and hunting with buddies. While he was known for his gruff humor, John was also a loyal friend. Some of his best memories included loading up his grandson to join him on big hunting trips with the guys. After a few Budweiser’s, John would start telling the hunting stories, memories he especially treasured in his later years. Perhaps the only thing ever drawing John back from the wilderness was his love for his wife. Together, Vivian and John played in bowling leagues, traveled to visit family, and took long walks together at Wadsworth Pond.

After spending a lifetime together, John lovingly cared for his wife, Vivian, who preceded him in death. After Vivian’s passing, John adamantly wanted to remain in his home, with his beloved dog Jake. His son made sure to honor that request, caring for John throughout his final years and ultimately during home hospice. John passed away Christmas morning, with his son and his dog by his side.

John is survived by his son Richard Harrington (Shannon) grandchildren Talan Harrington (Samantha), River Harrington, Jasmine Harrington, step-grandchildren Abby Hogan, Syndi Hudspeth (Grant), brothers Dan Harrington and Pat Harrington, and cousin (but more like a brother) Martin Gundlach. The family would like to thank Martin for helping to care for John during his final days.

