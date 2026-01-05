Obituary: Judy Marie (Stangler) Christiaens

Judy Marie (Stangler) Christiaens, aged 79, passed away on December 24, 2025, in Conrad, Montana.

Judy was born on December 25, 1945, to Frank and Ruth Strangler in Conrad, Montana. She graduated from Conrad High School in 1964 and attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington.

She was a receptionist for Optometrist, Dr. Carl Swanson as well as a homemaker. Judy also attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Judy loved creating beautiful holidays in her home, especially at Christmastime, as Christmas was her birthday. She loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Charles “Jim” James Christiaens; daughters, Jacqueline Marie Christiaens and Jamala Dian Christiaens; daughter-in-law, Val Christiaens; sisters, Sharon Stangler, Mary Jo McGowan, Linda Elliott, and Kay Philipps; brother, Bob Stangler; five grandchildren, Jessie Sanders, Safire Rhoades, Bryn Austin, Calvin Austin, and Max Christiaens; and one great-grandchild, Elenor Rhoades.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ruth Stangler; sister, Dorothy Stangler; and son, Douglas Christiaens.

A vigil for Judy will be held on Friday, January 2, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and a funeral liturgy will be on Saturday, January 3, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church with Father Doug Krings presiding. Burial will take place at Mount Olivet Cemetery following the services.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.