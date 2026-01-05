Obituary: Karen Kay (Kuno) Swensson

Karen Kay (Kuno) Swensson, 90, of Boise ID passed away December 16th, 2025. Karen was born May 10th, 1935 in Great Falls, MT to John “Putt” and Marie Kuno.

She graduated from Great Falls High School and went to University of Montana and received a degree in Education, and taught elementary school in Montana and Washington.

She met her husband Ron Swensson while at the University of Montana. They were married in 1958. They moved to Richland, WA in 1959. After 10 years in Washington they moved back to Great Falls, MT.

She left teaching to spend more time with her two boys, Erik and Thor and be there for them with all of their activities.

Later she went back to teaching Preschool at Sunnyside Preschool, and continued teaching preschool for many years. Karen was very supportive of her boys and husband’s activities. She was a Cub Scout leader, a 4-H leader and always in the stands for sports and music events.

Karen was also very active in volunteering at 4-H competitions, Home Demonstration club, Quilting club and served as a docent for the CM Russell Museum.

Karen is survived by her two Sons Erik (Dawn) Swensson of McCall, ID, Thor Swensson of Boise, ID; grandchildren Remington Swensson of Pullman, WA and Luc Swensson of Boise, ID. Sisters Pennee (Terry) Albrect of Great Falls, MT; Rhadee McDonald of Great Falls, MT; Jodee Cooper of Park City, UT; and Brother Butch (Jeanne) Kuno of Great Falls, MT; and many nieces and nephews. Karen was proceeded in death by her husband Ron and her parents.

A celebration of life will be held in Great Falls, MT in 2026.