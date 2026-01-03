Obituary: Kimberly Ann Stevens

Kimberly Ann “Kim” Stevens was born May 26, 1963, in San Mateo, California, to John Joseph Stevens and Sylvia Lou Stevens. She was raised in Great Falls, Montana. Kim lived in Great Falls for most of her life, with brief stays in Milwaukee and Hawaii, but Great Falls was always home.

Kim’s most notable work was serving as Supervisor of the Women’s Shelter at the Great Falls Rescue Mission. She was selfless, steady, and deeply authentic. Kim spoke her mind - honestly and directly - whether it was easy to hear or not, and people respected her for it. She was also the kind of person who helped without being asked, and she thrived in work that let her show up for people when they needed it most. Kim was well liked by nearly everyone she met, and she left a lasting impression through simple, genuine kindness. Through every struggle and season of life, Kim kept her faith in the Lord, and it remained central to who she was.

Kim is survived by her children Shawna, Leland “LJ”, and Craig; her grandchildren Hayle, Urijah, Lola, Genesis, Teo, and Auri; and her sisters Marilyn, Debbie, and Sharron.

She was preceded in death by her parents John and Sylvia Stevens; her brother Johnny; and her sisters Laura and Darlene.

Services will be announced at a later date.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.