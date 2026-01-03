Obituary: Lori Ann Matsko

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Lori Ann Matsko, 66, of Great Falls, MT on December 3rd, 2025. Death was from natural causes after suffering years of declining health. Lori was born to George and Marie (Madson) Tilton on August 18th, 1959. She grew up attending local schools, including Great Falls High School. Her summers were spent at a family cabin in the Lincoln area where she developed a great love for nature and the outdoors.

In 1976, she met the love of her life, Arthur D. Matsko. The two married in 1977 and rooted themselves in Great Falls, welcoming four children: Ahna, Edika, Ransom, and Yuri. A great adventure of raising such a diverse bunch in the same household began. The children and their welfare became Lori’s primary focus. Her vast medical knowledge and skills saved many a trip to the doctor as she patched and treated the many scrapes, wounds, booboos, fevers, and stomach issues over the years. Her wisdom and unwavering commitment guided the children through their childhoods and beyond.

Her years were destined, it seemed, to be devoted to motherhood. Around the time the first batch of children left the nest, Lori and Art adopted four young grandchildren, Liam, Broden, Elish and Declan Matsko—and so Adventures in Child-Raising, Part II began. With wisdom and love strengthened by previous experience, she threw herself whole-heartedly into the endeavor despite her declining health.

A woman of many and varied talents, she had an incredible eye for interior design and decoration. She spent years at LMH Interiors with Tom Matsko helping clients make their homes more beautiful and comfortable. Her Christmas decorating of LMH Interiors was legendary and the showroom windows were a “must see” each year for those in the know.

Lori was a gifted homemaker as well, with the holidays especially benefitting from her touch. Over the years, she kept up beautiful gardens around their home that were a source of pride and joy. With a mixture of gentle passion, good food, and tender care, she helped make their old red house on the corner into a loving home.

Above all else, Lori treasured her family and loved ones. Always more than willing to lend a caring ear and patient heart to anyone in need, she was affectionately known as “Mom” to far more than just her own kids. She loved all of us deeply and fiercely.

Marrying at an early age, Lori and Art were considered the couple most likely to see an early divorce by those around them. Their marriage lasted for 48 years, 7 months, 25 days, 16 hours, and approximately 32 minutes. Lori’s last words, given to Art, were, “Gimme a kiss.”

Lori is survived by her beloved husband, Art Matsko; her children, Ahna Dunn (JT), Edika Matsko (Dan Richards), Ransom (Bev) Matsko, Yuri (Leah) Matsko, Liam Matsko, Brynn Matsko, and Elish Matsko; and her grandchildren Kegun, Quin, Harper, Milo, Beckett, and Pruitt Matsko, all of Great Falls.

She is preceded in death by her parents, George W. Tilton and Marie E. (Madson, Tilton) Skinner, and her adopted son (grandson), Declan Matsko.

At Lori’s request no services will be held.