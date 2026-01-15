Obituary: Margaret "Marge" Moody Keaveny

Margaret “Marge” Moody Keaveny, aged 82, of Great Falls, Montana went to be with Jesus, her Savior, on January 12, 2026. As her life on Earth ended, she was welcomed into her heavenly home.

Marge was born on her family farm in Elberon, Virginia on April 22, 1943, to George Wilbert Moody Sr. and Violet Jane Scott Moody. Margaret was raised on the family farm with her three brothers George Wilbert Moody, Alvin Seeble Moody, and William Thomas Moody, all now deceased. She was educated in Surry County Schools until she graduated in March of 1961.

Marge married Valery (Val) C. Keaveny Sr, a US Navy Submariner from Missouri, in March of 1963. They were married for 60 years until he passed away in Great Falls, Montana in May of 2023. Val and Marge were both devoted Christians and loving parents. Their greatest joys were their son and daughter, Val Jr., a retired US Army Colonel and Peggy, a Physical Therapist. Her heart grew even fuller with the blessing of each grandchild and great-grandchild.

Val and Marge established nine different homes during Val’s Navy career and faithfully served in Bible teaching churches wherever they lived. Marge often held the homefront while Val was at sea. Val was a plank holder on three nuclear powered submarines, served on the USS Skate (SSN-578, the first submarine to surface at the North Pole), and retired from the Navy in 1975 as a CWO3. Val and Marge lived in Bremerton and Port Orchard, Washington for nearly 40 years before moving to Great Falls, Montana where their daughter, her husband, their children and grandchildren live.

Marge was committed to service. She served as a Sunday School teacher, a leader in their church’s AWANA youth ministry program, a Cub Scout Pack Den Mother, and a 4-H group supporter. Marge also volunteered for Hospice and provided Nursing Home Ministry. Val and Marge were also active members of the Submarine Vets and Montana Submarine Vets Associations. Even well into retirement, she was a genuine, bright light and brought joy to countless members of the community.

Marge was preceded in death by her parents, George Wilbert Moody Sr. and Violet Jane Scott Moody; and three brothers, George, Alvin, and William; and, her husband of 60 years, Val Keaveny, Sr.

Marge is survived by her two children and their families, Val Jr. and Kimberly of Lithia, Florida and Peggy and Ron Ray of Great Falls; four grandchildren and their families, Ashley and JD Umbaugh, Jaycen and Maranda Cole, Joshua Keaveny, and Ainsley Keaveny; six great-grandchildren, Paige, Vivian, Brylee, Wyatt, Broc, and Thorsten; and a multitude of friends.

A service will take place in the future at Marge’s family cemetery in Surry County, Virginia.

