Obituary: Margary Gottschling

Margary "Margie" Gottschling (Houck), age 92, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana.

A Funeral Service is being held for Margary on January 6, 2026 at Croxford Funeral Home at 2PM. Burial will take place at a later date at Burr Oak Cemetery in Iowa.

Born on May 8, 1933, in Twining, Michigan, Margie was the daughter of Frank and Stella Houck of Decorah, Iowa. She grew up alongside her brothers Wilbur, Harvey and Charles Houck.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, her beloved husband, William (Bill) H. Gottschling of Sandusky, Ohio. She also held close the memories of two infant grandchildren, Matthew S. Miller and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Allen, as well as a great-grandson, Harley D. Cintas of Vacaville, CA.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Debbie Earnest of Hobbs, New Mexico; Mark Miller of Spokane, Washington; Robert "Bob" Miller and his wife Linda of Great Falls, Montana; and Diane Smith and her husband Brad of Spokane, Washington. Margie is also remembered by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In her final months, Margie was cared for with unwavering devotion by her son Bob, who remained faithfully by her side.

A woman of enduring faith, Margie attended church regularly until health challenges made it difficult. She continued to nurture her spiritual life through televised Sunday sermons. Her quiet compassion reflected the depth of her beliefs.

Margie had a gentle spirit and a deep love for animals, often caring for strays with tenderness. She found joy in the stories of *Little House on the Prairie* and took quiet amusement in watching *Judge Judy*. She especially enjoyed the many delicious meals prepared by her daughter-in-law Linda—her favorite being lasagna.

Those who knew Margie will remember her as sweet-natured and quietly strong. Her warmth touched many lives and leaves behind a legacy of love.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her.

