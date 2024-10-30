Obituary: Ralph Clarence Spiller

Ralph Clarence Spiller, 88, was called home by his heavenly Father the morning of October 26, 2024 at Benefis West in Great Falls, MT. Ralph was born in Belt, Montana on August 29, 1936 to Frank and Bessie Spiller.

Ralph was a life-long resident of Belt and never left. He worked as a construction laborer in Great Falls for housing developments as well as for farmers and ranchers in the Belt area. He had the knack for remembering people and events, so was often called upon to be the local historian of days gone by.

Ralph was a bachelor and lived a simple solitary life. He loved to fish and hunt and cut wood. His last trip fishing was to the “Ponds” as he called them which he thoroughly enjoyed. In his later years Gunsmoke and Wagon Train were his TV shows and he could tell you the story before it ever played.

Ralph greeted and talked to everyone he met. There were no strangers as far as he was concerned. He talked and visited ‘til they were no longer a stranger. He loved his community and the people around him.

Ralph is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bessie Spiller; and by his sister, Roberta ‘Bobby’. He is survived by his brothers, Wade Spiller of Missouri, and Leroy Spiller of Great Falls; as well as by nieces and nephews Daniel, Penny, Neinow, Sonia, David, and Kenneth.

A Funeral Service is planned for Monday, November 4th at 11:00 AM at the Montclair United Methodist Church in Belt. Visitation will be available for 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, with a luncheon to follow in the church hall.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.