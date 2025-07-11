Obituary: Janet Roberta Meyer

Janet R. Meyer joined the angels on July 2, 2025. She passed peacefully in her sleep, yet unexpectedly. Janet was born on December 23, 1952, in Helena, MT. She was the oldest of four children raised in Great Falls by Robert Meyer and Hilda (Heydt) Meyer.

She graduated from Charles M. Russel High School in 1971. She married her High School sweetheart, Bob Oeleis, May 4, 1973. Bob was drafted in the Army, and Janet soon after enlisted. She attended basic training and tech school in Texas. She was stationed in Seoul, Korea as a medical assistant in the burn unit. Janet was honorably discharged in 1976 and was eventually granted full service connection military retirement.

Bob and Janet moved to Missoula, MT upon the completion of their enlistment in the army, where she attended college at the University of Montana and then she worked as a nurse until the birth of their first daughter Amber, in 1980. They soon after moved to Miles City and then back home to Great Falls, where their second daughter Alicia was born in 1985. Their son, Jace, completed their family in 1986. While their children were young, Janets main focus was caring for and raising their children. She was very smart and made sure to pass on her knowledge to her children through various life experiences. Bob and Jan later divorced after 20 years of marriage.

Janet loved animals, gardening, watching Jeopardy and The Price is Right, and was very interested in women’s rights and veteran affairs, along with sports and watching U of M football. When she became a grandma in 1998, she had a new meaning to life and cherished that title.

Janet is survived by her daughters, Amber (John) Gunderson of Great Falls, MT and Alicia (Derek) Holland of Cut Bank, MT; son, Jace (Jessi) Oeleis of Great Falls, MT; Bonus son, Frank (Brenda) Adams of Great Falls, MT; sisters, Julie Meyer (Joe Garrity) and Janie Oneil, both of Great Falls, MT; brother Jim Meyer of Loveland, CO; additional siblings Bridget Rouane of Calgary, Alberta, Mike (Diane) Rouane of Joliet, MT, Denis Rouane of Columbus, MT, Colleen Rouane of Colorado Springs, CO, Baron Olson of Kenosha, WI, John (Terri) Eadus of Arizona, Kris (Wade) Adams of Park City, MT, and Joanne (Rodger) Bodner of Billings, MT; significant other David Broadway of Great Falls, MT; grandchildren, Tatum (Willy) Gilead of Havre, MT, Kiely Gunderson, Myli and Cyler Adams, Lennyn, Colt and Jude Oeleis, all of Great Falls, MT, and Ryker and Brody Holland of Cut Bank, MT; great grandchild Jonathan Gilead of Havre, MT, along with numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family. Janet also leaves behind her very loved yellow lab, Hope, who will miss her dearly.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Hilda (Heydt) Meyer; biological parents Paul (Diane) Rouane and Betty (Stan) Grace; and ex husband Bob Oeleis.

Janet was a kind and compassionate soul, who was always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. She took many people under her wing and provided them with a roof to live under throughout the years. Jan had the gift of gab and could start a conversation with anyone.

