Obituary: Floyd (Boomer) Bruner

Floyd “Boomer” Bruner passed away surrounded by his family on June 27, 2025, at Benefis Health System in Great Falls, Montana. Black Eagle Community Center is hosting a Celebration of Life on July 20, 2025, from 1-4pm.

Floyd was born on January 5, 1942, in Holyoke, Colorado to Forest Bruner and Aletha Daniels. He grew up in Holyoke and graduated from Holyoke High School in 1960. After graduating, Floyd joined the United States Air Force. He served for four years from 1964-1967. He was then held in reserve until 1970.

In 1966, Floyd was stationed in Great Falls, Montana and it was there that he met Ellie Orham at Hauer’s Roller Rink. The two fell in love and got married on November 2, 1968. They would spend the next 58 years building a beautiful life together.

Floyd held a few different jobs after his time in the Air Force. He worked as a retail clerk in Safeway Stores until they closed in 1984. It was during this time his coworkers coined the nickname “Boomer” which he was known as from then on. He then went on to work at Alias Smith and Jones Pawn Shop and then Montana Pawn until he retired in 2002. After retirement, Floyd spent time working at Avis Car Rental as a fleet driver.

Floyd has many hobbies. He was an avid bowler, certified bowling coach and league secretary for many leagues. He enjoyed stock car racing for over 50 years. He was also very involved in the community: he was an active board member of the Great Falls USBC, a Cascade County poll worker, and a past Eagles member. He loved a good Western with his favorite television series being “Gun Smoke.”

Boomer was known for his big heart, big smile, and helping nature. He loved and enjoyed all his family and friends.

Boomer was preceded in death by his father, Forest, mother, Aletha, and brothers, John, Ray, Bob (Connie), Gene (Patty), and Don.

He is survived by his wife, Ellie, daughter, Barb (Paul) Albro, son, Les (Kristen), sister-in-law Ginger (John) Bruner, grandchildren Derek (Jensen), Justin, Madi, Kyle, and many nieces and nephews.

