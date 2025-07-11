Obituary: Gloria Anne (Besich) Kumm

Gloria Anne (Besich) Kumm passed into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on July 4, 2025. She was born on February 22, 1941, to John and Ann Besich. She married Phil Kumm, and they remained married for 61 years until his passing in 2020. They had four children, two boys and two girls.

Gloria’s love for her Savior was her foundation followed by the love for her family. She was the devoted caretaker, being the daycare for her grandchildren. All of them remembering co-co wheats. She also took care of her aunt and mother until their passing.

Gloria loved gardening and was especially fond of her rose garden. Neighbors were always stopping by to admire her flowers. She also enjoyed card making and giving her creations to family and friends for special events in their lives. She was an avid reader and passed this passion on to members of her family. Gloria was a wealth of knowledge on any given subject.

A homemaker and a great cook, she not only made meals for her family but for many extended “children” who came by to enjoy a good meal along with her beloved cookies and pies. Her door was always swinging with kids coming and going all hours of the day.

Gloria loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She frequently attended their school, sporting, and church events. Gloria was even more blessed to know her six great-grandchildren and spend time with them.

Gloria is survived by her son, Philip R. (Kim); daughters, Susan and Marie; six granddaughters, Brittany (Zach), Brandy, Taylor (Matt), Katie (Jason), Faythe (Patrick), and Bayleigh; grandson, Tyler; great-granddaughters, Myah, Mykah, Marko Jo, and Charlotte; great-grandsons, Brody and Bo; sister, Gail (Ron); along with nieces and nephews. She is also survived by a lifelong friend, Kathy. Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Phil; son, John; granddaughter, Sarah; her parents, John and Ann Besich; and brother, Bill.

A graveside service for Phil and Gloria Kumm will be at 11:00 a.m. on July 19, 2025, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

