Obituary: Richard Patacsil

Richard passed away in his home on January 11, 2026, at the age of 84, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born in Chinook, Montana on August 21, 1941, to Elizabeth Denny and Bernabe Patacsil. He shared his life with his wife, Gigie, who supported him immensely, especially throughout his last year.

For 35 years, he built a career as a laborer at Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. During this time, he met his wife, Gigie, in May of 1979, and together they shared 45 years of love while raising their children, Mary and Theresa.

Richard was a man of simple joys, often found fishing, attending local sports events, and enjoying his scheduled TV shows. His legacy of laughter and humor will live on in his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernabe Patacsil and Elizabeth Denny; and siblings, Shirley Aragon, Victor Patacsil, Mario Patacsil, Curtis Denny, and Rosemary Sangrey.

He is survived by his wife, Gigie Patacsil; daughters, Mary (Timothy) and Theresa (Raffaele); granddaughters, Lilly, Lucy, and Tahani; grandsons, Timothy III, Kaylen, Raffaele III, and Massimo, brothers, Bruce, Matthew, Walter, Leon, Bernabe; and sister, Roxanne Demontiney; honorary mentions to Holly (Jeremy) Bates and children, Brody, Presley, Haisley, Hudson, and Nash.

A viewing will be held at St. Ann’s Cathedral on January 15, 2026, from 5:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m., followed by a rosary and vigil at 6:00 p.m. Mass will take place at St. Ann’s Cathedral on January 16, 2026, at 12:00 p.m., followed by a burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery, then reception at the Knights of Columbus.

