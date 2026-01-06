Obituary: Robbie L. (Cotton) Edwards

Robbie L. (Cotton) Edwards, aged 87, of Great Falls, Montana, peacefully passed away on December 31, 2025.

She was born January 23, 1938, in Christian County Kentucky, to Jewell Wallace Cotton and Sybil Ruth (Wells) Cotton.

Robbie was raised in Kentucky, married Gaither Moore and traveled the world together through the military. She eventually settled in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1972.

Robbie was preceded in death by her father, Jewell Cotton; mother, Sybil Cotton; sisters, Bonnie Mosley, Alice Zoff, Ola Marie Brooks, Ruby Parker, and Patricia Fay Cotton; brother, Curtis Cotton; sons, Gaither Ray Moore and Garrey Robin Moore; as well as grandchildren, Luke Moore and Tiffany Jones.

Robbie is survived by her sisters, Doris Moses, Sue Sanders, and Juanita Cotton; brothers, Bill Cotton and Jewell Cotton; daughters, Juanita (Bill) Nitz, Amanda (David) Diaz, and Stacy (Jeff) Jones; sons, Chris (Maria) Moore, and Kevin Moore; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and cousins.

