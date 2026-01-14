Obituary: Robert (Bob) G. Stevens

Robert (Bob) G. Stevens, formerly of Great Falls, passed away 13 January 2026 (his 84th birthday), at a care facility in Rapid City, South Dakota, from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Bob was born 13 January, 1942, in Bozeman, to Glen and Lucy Stevens. Raised in the Bitterroot Valley, he graduated from Darby High School in 1960. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United State Air Force and was honorably discharged on 5 June, 1964. On 2 November, 1964, he began his career in law enforcement with the Great Falls Police Department, retiring as Captain on 1 April, 1988. He spent the next 21 years working for Bennett Pontiac, Hall Transit and the Great Falls Pre-Release Center.

Robert married Darlene Savochka on 27 April, 1963 and took up residence in Great Falls. They lived in the Riverview area for over 50 years, raising their 2 sons, Mike and John. With declining health, Bob and Darlene relocated to Rapid City in 2023 to be closer to their sons.

He was an avid gun collector and hunter. He enjoyed a good game of cribbage and terrorizing gopher patches and prairie dog towns.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darlene; son Mike and his wife Lee; son John and his wife Davilyn, all of Rapid City; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sylvia and granddaughter Jonea.

Thanks to Amy, Miriam and the staff at Clarkson Health Care; Dr. Diamond and staff with Monument Health Care Hospice; Dave McCray, Jerry Kelly, Muffy, Jack and the fellas at the shop.

At his request, no services will be held. Private spreading of ashes will be at a later date, in his home state of Montana. Cremation and arrangements have been entrusted to Behrens Wilson Funeral Home in Rapid City.