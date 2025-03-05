Obituary: Robert E. "Bob" Durocher

Robert E. “Bob” Durocher of Vaughn passed away on March 4, 2025, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Bob was born on May 13, 1943, in Malta, MT to Roland and Dorthy (Chase) Durocher.

He was raised in Cut Bank, MT and graduated from Cut Bank High School. After high school Bob worked at multiple jobs along the HI line, mostly in the oil fields. In 1965, he volunteered his draft and joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Panama for most of his active duty. Following military service, Bob attended Billings Business College and Eastern Montana College in Billings, MT. In early 1968, he met his future wife, Colleen, in Billings. They were married in December 1968.

Bob made his living in retail sales for most of his life. In his leisure time he loved flying airplanes, hunting, fishing, and training his beloved hunting dogs. Although he made his living in sales, Bob was a farmer at heart. He always owned a parcel of land where he could happily spend time on his equipment.

He is survived by his wife, Colleen Durocher; sons, Kevin and Roland (Diedri) Durocher; granddaughters, Kalia and Finley Durocher and Brenna Gilbertson; grandsons, Ryan Durocher, Justin (Nataly) Larson, Trevor (Megan) Larson, Trenton (Rachel) Larson; and 6 great-grandchildren.

