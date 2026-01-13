Obituary: Ronald Radovich

Ron Radovich, aged 87, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on January 9, 2026.

Ron was born in Musselshell, Montana on October 20, 1938, to Bill and Mae Radovich. Ron grew up in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School. Ron met and then married the love of his life, Judy Andrews, in 1957. They would go on to have two sons, Steve and Mike Radovich.

Ron joined the United States Marine Corps and served for 8 years including being stationed in California and Hawaii. During his time in California, Ron’s love for electronics began to shine. Out of this knowledge for fixing things and repairing electronics, came Ron’s lifelong livelihood. Once out of the Marines and back in Great Falls, Ron and Judy owned and operated “Ron’s TV” for over 35 years.

Ron had a love for sports and anything competition. He was an avid bowler and participated in local bowling leagues for over 50 years; one of his greatest accomplishments was bowling a 300 at Skyway Bowl in 1991. Lifelong friendships with Al Debortli, Ben Flanagan, Millard Ketterling and many others were formed from bowling and slow pitch softball. They would later hold cutthroat horseshoe tournaments at the beloved family cabin on Hauser Lake.

Hauser Lake was Ron’s family paradise. It holds countless memories for multiple generations of family and friends; it provided the kind of upbringing that dreams are made of. Ron was in all his glory while pulling kids on innertubes, playing country music on the dock, supervising countless water ballon fights from the front deck and creating multiple yard projects for Judy to make beautiful. If you think of Grandpa, you think of “The Lake.”

Ron found no greater joy than following his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in sports. He was a no-nonsense kind of fan…. He expected excellence and winning was not a suggestion. On top of that, “the B team” was never acceptable. There may have even been a few events that he got himself removed from! The Ron’s TV Suburban could often be found at multiple baseball fields, hockey rinks, volleyball and basketball courts. Ron and Judy were the most steadfast grandparent and great-grandparent fans that any kid could dream of.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Mae Radovich; stepmother, Dorothy Radovich; and sister, Donna Mae.

He is survived by his loving wife, Judy; sons, Steve (Rene) Radovich and Mike Radovich; siblings, Bill (Signe) Radovich, Lynda (Terry) Pancich, and Rick (Carla) Radovich; grandchildren, Stacy (Ben) Purrington, Kevin (Jacquelynn) Radovich, Brittainy (Dereck) Besich, Tayler (Justin) Dill, Kellie Kaufman and Zach (Candace) Radovich; and beloved great-grandchildren, Tyler Dowell, Bodie Besich, Berklie Besich, Bridger Dill, Campbell Kaufman, Kenley Kaufman, Collins Kaufman and Carter Radovich.

At Ron’s request, no services will be held. If you feel so inclined, have a shot of R&R in his honor.

