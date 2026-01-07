Obituary: Rose Mary Sangrey

Our beautiful sister Rose Mary Sangrey passed away unexpectedly on January 2nd, 2026, from an unexpected, short battle with cancer. The diagnosis was very unexpected as she always had a healthy diet, consistently watched her weight, was never a smoker, did not abuse alcohol, nor was she ever a drug user. She was just an exceptional, beautiful person throughout her life on earth, and she will be dearly missed by her children, and her brothers and sisters.

Rose was born to Irvin Neson Sangrey and Lucy LaMere on June 1st, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana, and was an enrolled member of the Chippewa Cree at Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation. Her early childhood years were spent on Mount Royal, where many of the Native Americans in Great Falls lived during the early years. She attended Franklin Elementary School, West Junior High School, and C. M. Russell High School. Her talent as an artist was recognized early as a child, but she never pursued her artistic abilities. Her pencil sketches were very admirable. Her patience and attention to detail allowed her to do very nicely detailed embroidery work. The quality of her craftwork was always commendable. She was an avid reader and spent much of her time reading when not doing her craftwork. She enjoyed reading biographies, autobiographies, and most educational and non-fiction books. During Rose’s younger years, her first job was working at the Great Falls Public Library, as well as at the Our Lady of Lourdes Church. She also worked in the potato fields during weekends. She chose to be a homemaker and stay-at-home mother for her children afterwards.

Rose met William Morsette from the Rocky Boy Indian Reservation, and she became the mother of two children, Robert Morsette and Shannon Morsette. She and William separated, and Rose raised her two children as a single mother. Her children didn’t have the most, but they were always well dressed, clean, and well-behaved during their young years, as she was a very good example for her children. She enjoyed making healthy meals for her children, ensuring that they had healthy, balanced diets. Rose was the greatest parent to her children, as she wanted them to be successful in life. A disciplinarian she could be, just to make sure all remained on the right track with her family. Rose was a very independent person, doing all the right and responsible things in life.

Rose was a huge Elvis Presley fan, collecting all memorabilia she could get her hands on. She loved listening to Elvis’s music and watching his movies and concerts.

Rose is survived by her son Robert Morsette (Nemah, son Tihalish); granddaughter Bell of Washington State; daughter Shannon (Gus) Morsette, and granddaughter Skylar (Alex) Beceridge of Washington State; brothers Daniel Sangrey and Peter Sangrey; and sisters Linda Sangrey and Lorraine Sangrey.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents Irvin and Lucy Sangrey; sisters Shirley Sangrey, Helen Belcourt, Sylvia Sangrey; and her big brother Irving Eugene Sangrey.

A Visitation and Rosary will be held on the evening of Thursday, January 8th, 2026. The final viewing will take place on Friday, January 9th, 2026 at 1 p.m. at Croxford Funeral Home with the Graveside service to follow at 2 p.m. Rose Mary will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with her brothers and sisters. We love you Rose; the world was a much better and brighter place because of you.

