Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsObituaries

Actions

Obituary: Sharon Rennae Cagle

July 14, 1954 — December 24, 2025
Sharon Rennae Cagle July 14, 1954 — December 24, 2025
Family Photo
Sharon Rennae Cagle<br/>July 14, 1954 — December 24, 2025
Sharon Rennae Cagle July 14, 1954 — December 24, 2025
Posted

Sharon Rennae Cagle, born on July 14, 1954, in Conrad, Montana, passed away on December 24, 2025, in Billings, Montana.

Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who deeply loved her family. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and the care she showed to those around her.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Cagle; sons, Brent Cagle (Kirby) and Bryce Cagle (Samantha); and grandchildren, Mckensie, Cooper, Ryder, Colter, and Emma.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Banka; her mother, Ruth Banka; and her granddaughter, Addi Mae Cagle.

She will be deeply missed.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

Recent Obituaries

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App