Obituary: Sharon Rennae Cagle

Sharon Rennae Cagle, born on July 14, 1954, in Conrad, Montana, passed away on December 24, 2025, in Billings, Montana.

Sharon was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who deeply loved her family. She will be remembered for her kindness, strength, and the care she showed to those around her.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Cagle; sons, Brent Cagle (Kirby) and Bryce Cagle (Samantha); and grandchildren, Mckensie, Cooper, Ryder, Colter, and Emma.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Banka; her mother, Ruth Banka; and her granddaughter, Addi Mae Cagle.

She will be deeply missed.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.