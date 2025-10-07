Obituary: Susan Quinn Ochsner

Sue was born April 11, 1958 to Lila and Bert Roberts. She attended Havre High School, graduating in 1976. She held various positions throughout the years - waitress, process server, CNA, and administrative assistant to name a few.

While working, she also continued her education and proudly received her Associate’s degree in Business Administration from MSU-Northern.

Struggling with health issues, Sue was forced to take an early disability retirement. Although she loved being at home, especially with her constant companion Rosie, she missed the challenge of a job and the friendships she had made.

Sue married Paul Ochsner on May 24, 1997. Their fondest memories were built with each other traveling, camping and spending time with family. Sue kept her mind busy with reading, puzzles, and number coloring. She had a great sense of humor and loved conversations spent over a cup of coffee. Although she had very few gray hairs, she gave her parents plenty over the years.

Sue passed away from a stroke at her home in Great Falls on September 10, 2025. She is survived by her husband and caregiver Paul, mother Lila Roberts Derbyshire, sister Bobbie ( Mike) Doty, brother Charlie (Lori) Roberts, son Matt (Whitney) Corcoran, granddaughters Alyssa and Alexis, great grandchildren Paisley and Lucas. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, a niece and several nephews she held close to her heart, and special friend Michone Panion.

She was preceded in death by her father Bert Roberts, brother Billy Roberts, sister Janet Sani, grandparents Bill and Myrtle Roberts and Howard and Margaret Phifer.

A memorial service will be held in Havre at a later date.