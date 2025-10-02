Obituary: Teri Marie Gates

Teri Marie Gates entered into her home with the Lord, early Tuesday morning on September 9, 2025. Teri was born on January 11,1953, in Great Falls, Montana to Buster (Eugene) and Delphine (Gonzales) McGregor. Teri enjoyed a rich heritage from both her parents. On her mother's side, she was a member of the Pembina band of the Little Shell and Mexican, and on her father’s side, Teri was an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and Scots-Irish. Teri and her sister loved to debate on who was more Scotch or Irish between them.

After graduation from CMR, Teri attended Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho then returned to Great Falls and studied at College of Great Falls. Teri ultimately attended Dahls School of Cosmetology. One of Teri’s favorite jobs was being a homeschool coordinator for Indian Health in Great Falls. She remained lifelong friends with her students.

Teri met the love of her life, Rick Gates, and they were married in 1980. Teri and Rick enjoyed traveling every year to visit family in Las Vegas and Washington. Teri described her perfect day as shopping all day with her sister, then home to fix Rick “a huge feast.” In 1985, Rick helped Teri realize her dream of having her own salon. Together, they created Perfect 10, the first nail salon in Great Falls. Teri started on her own and eventually had 6 booth renters. The salon created enough memories to last a lifetime and friends that remain close. After the salon closed, Teri became a CNA and started working as a home health caregiver. Teri was always very involved with her clients, and many became like family.

Teri was very creative in everything she did. Besides being a talented nail tech, she also started to paint as a hobby with oils and watercolors. Teri was unique in every way, from fashion and style, which her family didn’t always agree with her fashion choices, to her décor. She loved to turn everything she planned, from a birthday to a holiday, into an elaborate event. In 1988, Teri celebrated her fourth year in business at Perfect 10 with an elegant fashion show that included staff, local businesses, and family.

The most important things in Teri’s life were her love of the Lord and her family, to which she was fiercely loyal. When she wasn’t with her sister, she could be found with one of her aunts. Teri treasured her niece, Chelsia, and her nephew, Cole, and was involved in every part of their lives. Teri loved her extended family and all her cousins. Her favorite thing was to be with family, laughing at their stories.

Teri was preceded in death by her parents, Buster and Delphine (Gonzales) McGregor; her husband, Richard Gates; and several aunts and uncles.

Survivors include Teri’s sister, Kathy (John) Hubbard; niece, Chelsia Korst; and nephew, Cole Hubbard.

We would like to thank the family that traveled to see her this last year, Lorna Hargrove, Maryann Gladue, Jim Trotchie, Ted Trotchie, Alberta Gonzales, Bob Gonzales, and Larry Gonzales. A special thanks to her niece, Teischa Benson, and Sharon Gebhardt, for your loving care and to Irene James and John and Linda Swanson for all your prayers.

Services will be held Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.