Obituary: Paul Nicholas Prociv

Paul Nicholas Prociv, 89, of Great Falls, passed away September 19th at Peace Hospice surrounded by family and friends. A celebration of life will be held this coming spring, his favorite time of year.

Paul was born December 17, 1935 in Belfield, North Dakota to John and Ida (Gawryluk) Prociw, being one of fifteen children who all grew up on the family farm. He learned early the value of hard work. He moved to Wyoming in the early 1950s, then enlisted in the U.S. Army and was

stationed in Panama.

Shortly after, he moved to Great Falls, began working for the smelter, and met the love of his life, Emily Reed. They married April 19, 1958 and together built their home that he remained living in his entire life. In the late 1970s, he started his own drywall business, doing work on houses and businesses all around Montana.

He enjoyed spending his time outdoors no matter where it took him, most often finding himself in his garden or at his cabin near Kings Hill. Paul also loved to spend time with others; he had a gift for conversation, often mixing wisdom with a little humor, and he never turned down a cup of coffee or a good game of cards. His greatest pride and happiness, however, was always his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Cindy Johnson of Washington and Karen Service of Great Falls; grandchildren, Anique (Keely) Johnson of Washington, Matt (Renee) Johnson of Kalispell, and Emily (Brandyn) Service of Washington; and three great-grandchildren: Kennedy, Clarke, and Montgomery; as well as many other family members and friends dear to his heart.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Emily; parents; siblings, Mary, Annie, Olga, Bill, Katie, Steve, Judy, Caroline, Mike, Margie, David, Sam, Laudie and Rosa; as well as his sons-in-law, Kent Johnson and Conrad Service.

Paul will be remembered for the life he built, the love he gave, and the laughter he shared. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.